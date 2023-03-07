The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has directed the Resident Electoral Commissioner in charge of Sokoto State, Nura Ali, to stay away from the commission.

It however, directed the Administrative secretary of the commission in the state, Hauwa Aliyu Kangiwa to take charge of the commission with immediate effects.

The directive was contained in a letter dated 6th March addressed to the commission office in the state and signed by the Secretary to the commission, Rose Oriaran-Anthony.

According to the letter the commission directed the REC to stay away from office immediately until further notice and directed the Administrative Secretary to liaise with the Supervisory National Commissioner, Muhammad Sani Kaita for further clarifications when necessary.