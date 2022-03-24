Buhari directs APC to reimburse monies to candidates who step down before convention

President Muhammadu Buhari has requested the All Progressives Congress to reimburse monies spent on forms to contestants who step down and accept consensus before of Saturday’s convention.

Buhari stated this during a meeting with APC governors in Abuja on Wednesday, adding that the governors should guarantee that all candidates for the National Working Committee positions are chosen by consensus.

Following that, the President allowed the governors 24 hours to compile a list of candidates for all seats before to the convention.

He stated, “I have already given my own input and other recommendations on the way forward in both my February 25, 2022 meeting with the Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee and my March 13, 2022 letter to the chairman of the APC Governors Forum.

“Your Excellencies. With the convention only two days away I implore you to come together and sort out all the remaining party positions so that within the next 24 hours we can arrive at a unity list which we can take to the convention.

“Finally all those who have bought forms indicating interest and have been dropped should have their money refunded without delay.”

Buhari particularly instructed the governors to prioritise the party’s interests before their own, as a return to power by the Peoples Democratic Party in 2023 would be devastating.