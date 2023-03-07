Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu says the trial of corrupt cases should not be the exclusive preserve of the Federal Government.

Governor Akeredolu explained that since the commission of certain offences is local, it is proper that the trial be conducted in the place where the offence is committed.

The Governor spoke at the inauguration of members of Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC), Members of the State Public Complaints, Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Commission as well as Members of Governing Council of State owned Tertiary Institutions.

Chairman of the State Public Complaints, Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Commission is the immediate past Chief Judge of the state, Justice Williams Akintoroye.

Governor Akeredolu also charged members of ODIEC under its Chairman, Dr Joseph Aremo, to remain impartial umpires and assist in deepening the democratic practice.

“There is the argument which holds that since this body is normally constituted by the State Government, it is unwise to rely on its activities.

We assert, without any fear of contradiction, that our Administration has been fair to all and sundry since the inception of this Administration. There is no compelling reason for us to embrace injustice and illegality at this stage. Not at all.”

Inaugurating the Ondo State Public Complaints, Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Commission, Governor Akeredolu said the establishment of the Commission followed due process and in line with the claim that the current arrangement in the country is a Federal system of government.

While describing the Commission as a novelty in the State, he charged the Commission to beam its searchlight on the public service.

Ado Ekiti Community counts losses after rainstorm

The People of Oke Ako Town in Ajoni Local Council Development Area in Ado Ekiti are now counting their losses and seeking for Government intervention has Rainstorm destroyed up to 105 buildings in the Community.

Oke Ako, is about 2 hour drive from the State Capital Ado Ekiti,and it shares boundary with Kogi State

This woman typifies the mood in this community, one is just trying to recover from the devastating effect of the rainstorm

From one House to another, the Story is the Same, damaged Zinc, dilapidated buildings, affecting both the rich and the poor, with the Electric poles not spared.

Some of the residents narrates how the Rainstorm left them helpless and what

On the Part of the State Government and NEMA they have promised to come to their aid and assist, while urging communities to key into Tree Planting Programme to avert a reoccurrence

This Community do not have a Traditional ruler for over 20 years and they seem cut off from basic infrastructure and majorly Security.

USE OF DOGS, OTHER PETS AT POLLING UNITS CRIMINAL, CONDEMNABLE-NPF

The Nigeria Police Force has deemed it necessary to educate and caution Nigerians on the use of pets, especially, dogs, at the polling units on election day, as such act runs contrary to the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, as amended.

The provision of Section 126 (1) of the Electoral Act. 2022, explains clearly those actions exhibited by electorates that constitute electoral breaches and are punishable under the law, and paragraph (f) mentions possession of weapons calculated to intimidate voters and electoral officers. Dogs could be classed as offensive weapons as their owners/handlers can use them to intimidate, harass and cause assault and bodily harm to others. The Dogs Act, CAP 55 Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1958 as domesticated in various States, and other Criminal Laws in Nigeria are trite.

The conceived ideas and plans by certain individuals, electorates, and groups of people to go to the polls accompanied by pets are unacceptable, stand discouraged, and remain an act of electoral infraction as it will cause harassment and intimidation.

The Nigeria Police Force, therefore, warns those who intend to display their pets, dogs specifically, for whatever purpose, at the polling units, to desist as such constitutes a violation of the electoral Act, 2022, as amended, and other extant laws.

2023 census: Nigeria seeks financial , technical support from partners

The 2023 national population and housing census is now scheduled to begin in May

Eight hundred and sixty nine billion naira will be required to complete the process.

Nigeria’s government has so far committed two hundred and ninety one billion naira out of the total funds needed and is now seeking financial and technical support funding to make up what is left.

The use of technology is expected to be a game changer in the upcoming 2023 national population and housing census.

This has been the assurance given by the national population commission insisting that this census will be a lot more credible and devoid of manipulations.

But with technology comes a huge price tag, and just forty six percent of the total sum has been made available by the Nigerian government

An additional three hundred and twenty seven billion naira is required to complete the national census

Nigeria is now seeking technical and financial support from its partners at this high level meeting

This exercise will involve the gathering of data through direct interface with all households across states and local governments with the help of technology

For effective investments, government planning and provision, a census is required every decade.