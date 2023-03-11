Governor of Ondo state,Rotimi Akeredolu says the trial of corrupt cases should not be the exclusive Preserve of the federal government.

Governor Akeredolu spoke at the inauguration of members of Ondo State independent Electoral Commission, ODIEC and the state public complaints Financial crimes and anti-corruption commission.

It was a busy day for Ondo state governor Rotimi Akeredolu as he inaugurated some members of some agencies at the cocoa conference Hall of the governor’s office in Akure.

One of the assignments carried out by governor Akeredolu was inauguration of members of the state public complaints Financial crimes and anti-corruption commission.

The governor also inaugurated members of Ondo State Independence Election Commission, ODIEC.

He noted the trial of certain offenses which are local in nature should be carried out where they were committed.

He urged members of the two commissions to be diligent and carry out the task ahead.

With the inauguration of members of the two agencies, residents of the state expect them to discharge their roles efficiently.