The President of the Dangote Industries Group, Aliko Dangote says the newly inaugurated Petroleum Refinery will be operated in line with international best practices.

He stated this while addressing participants at the commissioning ceremony at the Lekki Free Zone in Lagos on Monday.

He stated that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery “is a fulfilment of a long held dream and the product of the Dangote Group’s corporate vision driven by our mission to produce what we consume and promote self-sufficiency in the basic needs of our people while competing globally in the areas of our comparative and competitive advantage.”

“Beyond today’s ceremony, our first goal is to ramp up production of the various products to ensure that within this year, we are able to fully satisfy the nation’s demand for quality products” – Aliko Dangote #DangoteRefinery #EnergyForAll #AfricaEmpowered pic.twitter.com/CickpPBs4C Advertisement — Dangote Group (@DangoteGroup) May 22, 2023

The petroleum plant is designed with a capacity of producing 650,000 barrels per day of crude oil plus non stop 1000 metric tonnes of polypropylene in a single train, which is the largest build ever.

Dangote said “We have selected the best plan and implementation, the latest ability from across.

“It is also designed to meet the highest quality standards for the high value products including premium motors, PMS, automotive, gas, oil, diesel, abrasion, fuel, kerosene, ATK all of Euro-V standards that will not only to meet Nigeria’s demand, but also to become a key player in the African and the global market.”

Advertisement

“Its coastal location and offshore offshore loading and offloading single point moving facilities with a capacity to receive all crude oil supplies and evacuate up to 75% of our liquid products, given us direct access to the rest of Africa and the global market for exports,” he explained.

The President of the group noted that a huge investment of over $18.5 billion in the industry was prompted by the desire to support and contribute to the federal government’s sustained efforts to transform economy and properly position the country as a leading nation in Africa and also a respected member among economies in Africa.

He further said that “the goal is to ramp up production of the various production to ensure that within this year, we’re able to fully satisfy our nation’s demand for high quality production enable us to eliminate the tragedy of importing of being caught in dependency and stop import dependency from abroad as well as the dumping in our market of toxic substandard petroleum products.

“We intend to efficiently export competitively to market in Africa and outside the region. This is a clear opportunity for Nigeria given the African Union’s commitment to the creation of an African Common Market recently with the African continental free trade area.”

“About 40% the refinery’ s capacity will be available to export and this will result in significant foreign exchange into the country.”

Advertisement