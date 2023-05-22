The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPC, has announced that it has purchased a 20% stake in the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals.

This was was made known by the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPC Mele Kyari while delivering his Industry address at the ceremony today, Monday, at the Lekki free trade zone in Lagos.

Kyari said as part of this significant project, NNPC Limited is permitted to operate in advance in line with international best practice, “recognising the importance of protecting the environment.

He added “we have adopted to changing environmental health and safety policies to ensure that the binary operates in a safe and sustainable manner.”

Advertisement