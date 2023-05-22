President Muhammadu Buhari will today, Monday, May 22 commission the 650,000 BPD Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals in Lagos state.

The announcement was made by Dangote group on its microblogging handle Twitter.

This will be the world’s largest single train refinery in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos; alongside its counterparts from Ghana, Togo, Senegal, Niger, and Chad.

The refinery will be churning out Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), diesel (AGO), aviation jet fuel and Dual-Purpose Kerosene (DPK), among other refined products.

With this development, Nigeria is expected to leave the group of oil-rich countries that import a significant amount of petroleum products once the enormous project begins to operate.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals, declared that “everything in this plant is the first in terms of size.” It is the world’s largest single-train refinery.”

Expected at the historic event apart from international dignitaries are the Presidents of Togo, Gnassingbé Eyadéma; Ghana’s Nana Akufo-Addo; President of Senegal, Macky Sall; President of Niger Republic, Mohamed Bazoum, President of Chad, Mahamat Déby and a host of ambassadors

Also, President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu whose administration as the Governor of Lagos in 2002 floated the Free Trade Zone in Ibeju-Lekki where the Refinery is located, is expected to be at the event.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s commissioning is important since it is the first time a refinery of this size built by an individual has been commissioned.

The petroleum refinery built by Dangote is anticipated to satisfy the demands of consumers in Nigeria and its neighbors while also enabling exports outside of Africa.

As more than 50 nations in the trading bloc depend on imported refined petroleum products, the refinery will be the driving force behind the promotion of the African Continental Free trading Area (AfCFTA).