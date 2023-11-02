President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has set up a Result and Delivery Unit to measure the performance of Ministers and other top government officials serving in his administration.

President Bola Tinubu says any minister or presidential aide that underperforms in the discharge of his assigned duties and responsibilities will be sacked.

The President said this when he declared open the 2023 cabinet retreat for Ministers, Presidential Aides, Permanent Secretaries, and top government functionaries with a focus on delivering on the renewed hope agenda.

President Tinubu has empowered his Special Adviser on Policy to supervise a result and delivery unit that will keep ministers on their toes and monitor their key performance index.

President Tinubu also insists that his administration will not make excuses for the failures of past administration’s and emphasised that the priority of the government will be improving education, healthcare and eradicating poverty.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation who supervises the Federal cabinet on behalf of President Tinubu says members of the President’s cabinet must be accountable and work for the actualisation of the renewed hope agenda.

There were goodwill messages from the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, and the World Bank Country Director, Shubham Chaudhuri.

The British envoy says he admires President Tinubu’s leadership, especially his international Engagements and promised his country’s support for Nigeria.

For the World Bank they pledged to support the government’s renewed hope programmes that is intended to lift Nigerians out of poverty.

President Tinubu says the purpose of the retreat is to get the ministers to sign a bond of understanding that will be a Commitment to service delivery without any form of mediocrity.