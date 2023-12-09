The Office of Transformation and Service Delivery (OTSD), has presented 35 modern Laptops to Ministries’ Champions across the state.The presentation of the gadgets was sequel to the communique issued at the end of the maiden Ekiti Performance, Assessment and Improvement Report (EKPAIR) workshop held between September and October, 2023 to train champions across MDAs.

Speaking at the presentation, the Special Adviser and Director General of OTSD, Dr John Ekundayo said Governor Biodun Oyebanji had earlier mandated all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to submit their work plans to OTSD for vetting under the condition that only work plans vetted by them will be engaged in 2024 budget.

According to him, each Champion was trained to write the Performance, Assessment and Improvement Report (PAIR), of their Ministries where it was discovered that they lack modern Laptops.

Dr Ekundayo noted that the presentation of the Laptops to the Ministries was paramount as it was geared towards actualising the shared prosperity agenda of Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

His words: “The Office of Transformation and Service Delivery (OTSD), in re-orientating the MDAs, as the engine room of service delivery, into a result-oriented entity, in concert with the Permanent Secretaries of Ministries, appointed Ministries’ Champions and 2 Assistants.

“These were later invited to participate in the 1st ever Ekiti Performance, Assessment and Improvement Report (EKPAIR) Workshop held between September and October, 2023.

“It was part of the Communique issued at the end of the workshop that the champions would want the state government to equip them by providing them with modern Laptops.” He added

While hailing Governor Biodun Oyebanji for approving the fund for the procurement of the tools, he urged the Ministries’ Champions to take adequate care and optimise the use of the Laptops.

On his part, the Head of Service, Sunday Komolafe hailed the state governor for providing such expensive gadgets despite the economic hardship in the country, noting that its relevance to effective performance of the Ministries necessitated such gesture.

Also, the Permanent Secretary, General adminstration and department (GAD), James Owolabi ascribed the critical assignment of the ministries to the success of the current administration, while appealing to them to be prudent and committed in their endeavour for the effective delivery of shared prosperity agenda of the state government.