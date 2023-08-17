The scheduled arraignment of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria Godwin Emefiele at the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja has been stalled.



While Mr Emefiele was in Court, the second defendant, Saadat Yaro was absent, and this informed the decision of the court to adjourn till 23rd August.

It is the second time the Department of state services will be charging the suspended CBN governor to court.

Mr Emefiele was first arraigned before Justice Nichola Oweibo of the federal high court Lagos, on a two-count charge of illegal possession of firearms, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Justice Oweibo had granted bail to Mr Emefiele in the sum of N20 million and one surety in like sum.

Advertisement

The court ordered that Mr Emefiele should be remanded at the ikoyi correctional centre pending the protection of his bail conditions.

After proceedings on that day, the DSS rearrested Mr Emefiele and took him In custody despite the orders of the court.

This has however made it impossible for Mr Emefiele to perfect his bail conditions.

Now he has been brought before Justice Hamza Muazu of the FCT high court Maitama, on a 20-count charge of illegal procurement of over 98 vehicles and armoured buses to the tune of N9.6 billion.

Mr Emefiele is expected to be arraigned alongside a CBN employee, Sa’adatu Yaro and her company, April1616 Investment Limited.

Advertisement

At the day’s proceedings counsel to the Federal Government and Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation, Mohammed Abubakar told Justice Hamza Muazu that Saadat Yaro took ill in the morning, hence, was unable to make it to the Court.

Mr Abubakar apologized to the Court and applied for a new date for arraignment.

The request for adjournment was not opposed by Akinlolu Kehinde, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria SAN who stood for Mr. Emefiele.

Justice Muazu subsequently fixed 23rd August for the arraignment.

Operatives of the Department of the State Service who brought Mr Emefiele to Court under water tight security to avoid security breaches, returned him to their custody immediately after the proceedings.

Advertisement

The alleged offence committed by the suspended CBN governor is contrary to section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

If convicted, Mr Emefiele may be sentenced to five years imprisonment without an option of a fine.