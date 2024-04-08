The federal high court sitting in Abuja has ruled that Tigran Gambaryan, the second defendant in the ongoing arraignment of Binance Holdings Limited and its two top officials; on allegations of Money Laundering by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, be arraigned and be served the charge on behalf of the company, being a certified agent of the company within jurisdiction.

Justice Emeka Nwite gave the ruling following the argument at the last adjourned date by counsel to Mr Gambaryan that he cannot receive service on behalf of BINANCE company.

The court noted that the defendants had deposed to an affidavit before the court noting that on February 26, 2024 he and Nadeem Anjarwalla (at large), were invited into Nigeria for a meeting with the federal government as representatives of BINANCE, having been appointed as official of the company since September 2021.

There cannot be a better service of the charge on the company through the 2nd defendant who has been identified as an agent of BINANCE within jurisdiction.

The court therefore moved that Mr Gambaryan be arraigned and the charge be read to him and where the charge affects the first defendant, a plea of not guilty be entered on its behalf.

After taking the plea the court ordered that he be remanded in Kuje correctional center, pending the hearing of his bail application

The court adjourned till April 18th for the hearing of his bail application and May 2nd for the commencement of trial.