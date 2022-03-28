Court remands Abba kyari at Correctional centre

A federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday ordered the remand of the suspended deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari and six others in correctional centre.

This is after Justice Emeka Nwite refused to grant him bail.

The court held that the NDLEA has placed sufficient evidence before the court enough for it to refuse bail.

The NDLEA in its counter affidavits to Mr Kyari’s bail application held that it is inappropriate to grant bail to the applicant because of the facts and circumstances of the case.

The applicant is already facing extradition on charges of wire fraud.

The 2nd applicant who is an Assistant Superintendent of police is under investigation for money laundering and may face charges on same.

The applicant have had dealings with criminals in line of his duty and may be incline to engage them in interfering with the evidence.

The medical challenges of the applicant is not beyond the capacity of the NDLEA.

The applicant is a flight risk and might jump bail.