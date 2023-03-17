The Court of Appeal in Abuja has dismissed an appeal by an associate of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Sunday J. Ubua seeking to be admitted in bail.

In judgment on Friday, a three-member panel of the appellate court held that the appeal by Ubua was without merit.

Justice Stephen Adah, in the lead judgment, held that the appellant placed no new materials before the court to warrant it to depart from the earlier decision given on the issue by Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Justice Adah proceeded to affirm the ruling by Justice Nwite, rendered on August 30, 2022 rejecting Ubua’s application for bail on the grounds that the prosecution placed sufficient materials before the court to warrant its rejection of the bail application.

Ubua is standing trial with Kyari and three other former members of the Intelligence Response Team, Force Investigation and Intelligence Department of the Nigeria Police Force on charges relating to unlawful dealing in drugs and attempting to tamper with evidence.

POLICE ON RIVERS ELECTION SECURITY

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in Rivers state has assured residents of the state of adequate security before, during and after the election.

AIG Kayode Egbetokun gave this assurance while addressing journalists in the state on Thursday.

It’s the last phase of the 2023 elections and in Rivers state, all appears ready for the Governorship and State Assembly polls

Posted to the state’s police headquarters for a smooth conduct of Saturday elections is the Assistant Inspector General of police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Speaking with journalists on their level of preparedness for the exercise, he says the crisis recorded at the last presidential elections have been duly noted and assured residents of massive deployment of security apparatus to forestall any possible threats to a successful conduct of the Governorship and State Assembly elections on Saturday.

Mr Egbetokun says the restriction of vehicular movement order will be strictly enforced while also warning against the spread of fake news and hate speeches that can deepen tension.

Of the 319 wards in the 23 local government areas of Rivers state, electorate have just one duty, to choose candidates of their choice.

POLICE DEPLOY 15000 JOINT SECURITY FORCES IN OYO

About fifteen thousand joint security personnel have been deployed across the 33 local governments of Oyo state ahead of the Governorship and state House of Assembly election this Saturday.

Oyo state commissioner Police Adebowale Williams made this known while addressing newsmen shortly after a closed door meeting held by security heads in Ibadan.

With few hours to the Governorship and states House of Assembly election, the need to ensure a safe and conducive environment for electorate in the interest of public order and safety has become necessary.

In Oyo state, security agencies say they are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the sustenance of democratic values with zero-tolerance to political interference come March 18.

Following this development, heads of security agencies and paramilitary organizations in Oyo state held a closed door meeting where strategies on how to protect the lives and property of citizens during the exercise were discussed

CP Adebowale Williams who addressed newsmen shortly after the meeting assured residents of the state of safe and secure environment through joint visibility patrol and intelligence surveillance.

The police boss advised parents and guardians to prevail on their children against been used as object of disruption.

Now that the security agencies have assured residents of Oyo state of a violence free election, it is expected that the exercise will go down in history to be the freest devoid of violence of any form.