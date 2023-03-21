The Former terrorists negotiator, Tukur Mamu, has been arraigned before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal high court sitting in Abuja on a 10 count charge of Terrorism and financing especially on the Abuja-Kaduna Train attack.

Mr Mamu was arrested on September 6 on his way to Saudi Arabia for lesser Hajj and was detained at Cairo International Airport before repatriated back to Nigeria.

In the charges, the Federal Government is accusing Mr Mamu of aiding and abetting Boko Haram terrorism attacks against innocent Nigerians.

He was accused of collecting various sums of money in various currencies on behalf of Boko Haram terrorists from the families of the train attack.

He was said to have collected $420, 000 Dollars from families of the attack, and another N21M from other set of families of the train attack.

He is also accused of concealing the terrorism funds in his Kaduna residence in violation of provisions of Terrorism Prevention, Prohibition Act.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges

Counsel to the Federal Government asked for a date to commence his trial, but his counsel moved a motion requesting for bail.

He told the court that his client is suffering ailments that required urgent surgical operation.

The request was opposed by the Federal Government on the ground that all ailments claimed by Mr Mamu, can be treated by Medical Doctors at the DSS hospital.

However, after taking arguments for and against the bail request, Justice Ekwo reserved ruling till a date that would be communicated to parties.

The Judge ordered that he remains in the custody of the DSS pending the ruling on the bail application.

BENUE POLICE COMMAND ARRESTS 26 FOR ELECTORAL VIOLENCE

Benue State Police Command said it has arrested 26 electoral offenders for various crimes in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass, disclosed this in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi.

The Commissioner stated that despite series of engagements and warnings to members of the public on the dangers of electoral offences, some recalcitrant persons still engaged in violence during the Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections held on 18th of March, this year.

He said Twenty six (26) suspects were arrested across the state for various offences including political thuggery, illegal possession of firearms, snatching of ballot boxes and intimidation of voters.

He said exhibits recovered from them include; three locally made pistols, cutlasses, knives and wraps of weed suspected to be indian hemp.

While condemning these acts, the Commissioner of Police, Benue State CP. Wale Abass ordered detailed investigation into the cases and promised to deal with suspects in accordance with the laws.

The commissioner enjoined the good people of Benue State to go about their normal activities and be assured that the command is committed to protection of lives and property during and after elections.

He also noted that the command has special deployments for post election security management.