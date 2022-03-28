Mompha remains in custody until Bail Conditions are perfected

Internet celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha a.k.a Mompha has regained his freedom from the custody of the Nigerian Correctional facility in Ikoyi, Lagos, pending conclusion of his money laundering trial at a Special Offences Court, sitting in Ikeja.

Mompha was freed on Monday shortly after the court presided over by Justice Mojisola Dada ordered a variation of his bail conditions, earlier granted by the same court in January.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had arraigned him and his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited on January 12, 2022 on an 8-count charge bordering on alleged conspiracy and money laundering totaling more than N6billion.

On January 18, Mompha was granted bail in the sum of N200 million with two sureties in like sum, one of whom must own property valued at N100million within the jurisdiction of the court. He was also ordered to submit his international passport to the Court.

But The defendant had remained in custody for failure to perfect his bail conditions.

on Monday, March 28, his counsel, Gboyega Oyewole, SAN, applied for variation of his bail conditions, and informed the court that the defendant has already submitted his international passport to the court registrar.

He premised his request on the fact that the defendant was also standing trial at the Federal High Court and “he never missed court for one day.“

EFCC’s counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, who acknowledged receipt of the defence’ application, left the decision to the discretion of the Court.

Justice Dada granted bail to Mompha in the sum of N25 million with two sureties in like sum, one of whom must own a property worth N50 million within the jurisdiction of the Court.

The case has been adjourned till April 6, 2022 for further hearing.