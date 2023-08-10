The Ondo State Commander of Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye says the command has prosecuted more than 1,500 suspects in the last three years.

Mr Adeleye disclosed this during an interactive session, organised by the state Correspondent Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, tagged: “The Platform”.

The South-West Security Network, codenamed Amotekun Corps, was established on the 9th of January, 2020, by the six governors in the region, to address security challenges in their states.

Ondo was the first state in the region to launch operation of the Amotekun Corps, after the operatives underwent series of training.

Addressing journalists on the successes recorded by the command, the State commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye said more than 7,000 criminals have be arrested across the state, in just three and a half years of its creation.

Out of this figure, more than 1,500 suspects have been charged to court, with judgment secured in some cases.

Some of its erring officers have also been summarily dismissed for flouting the rules of operations.

The commander said the command is facing serious challenges in the area of equipment to match sophisticated weapons carried by criminals.

According to him, the success story of the command is not complete, without the support of other security agencies.