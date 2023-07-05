The Managing Director of the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu, Prof. Monday Igwe, has dispelled malicious media reports portraying the hospital as being in crisis.

Igwe who addressed newsmen in Enugu, alleged that for the past 12 years, a set of the institution staff members had tried to place the reputation of the hospital in the negative lite, because of pecuniary gains.

He set the records straight on the institution Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, appointment of new headship of the School of Post Basic Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing without compliance and appointment of Head of Nursing training institutions in Nigeria.