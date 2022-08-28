Defence Headquarters Confirms killing of Terrorist Commander

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), has confirmed the killing of a terrorists’ commander, identified as Uzaifa, after a raid by the air component of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) on criminal enclaves in Sambisa Forest and the Tumbuns in Borno State.

Uzaifa, acoring to reports is the ‘Minzir’, which means the fourth in line of the terrorist leadership hierarchy.

Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. Musa Danmadami, told defence correspondents in Abuja that the feedback revealed that 25 of the terrorists were neutralised and 18 seriously wounded in the strikes.

Danmadami disclosed that the air component, on August 20, 2022, carried out strikes on terrorists’ enclaves in Sambisa forest and the Tumbuns.

He said the troops acted on credible intelligence about a gathering of terrorists at a location revealed to be the enclave of a notorious terrorist, believed to be the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) leader, who succeeded Abubakar Shekau.

The DMO director revealed also that similar air strikes were conducted in the Tumbuns, near Lake Chad.

“All recovered items and rescued civilians were handed over to the relevant authorities, while the surrendered Boko Haram members and their families were profiled for further action,” he said, adding that troops of OPHK arrested eight suspected terrorists, four suspected logistics suppliers, rescued four civilians and recovered N1,005,360 cash.

“As troops of OPHK continue to consolidate on their success against the terrorists, more of the terrorists surrendered to own troops. Within the period under review, 1,652 BHT members and their families have surrendered to our troops at different locations. The number comprises 320 adult males, 442 women and 890 children.”

In the same vein, a wanted gun-runner, known as Naziru Mohammed, was arrested at Murtala Mohammed Bridge in Koton Karfe Local Council of Kogi State. Items recovered during the operation include 1,000 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, large sum of money, two mobile phones, one tricycle and one motorcycle. All recovered items have reportedly been handed over to the relevant authorities for further action.

In the North West, the DHQ said troops of Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) recorded a major success in the ongoing fight against terrorism, kidnapping and other forms of criminality in the zone. Troops in a coordinated joint operation, by the land and air components in terrorist enclaves around Chikun Local Council of Kaduna State were engaged.

Intelligence revealed that the terrorists had planned to attack villages within the vicinity they were operating.

Consequently, troops leveraged the report and conducted clearance operation against the terrorists that resulted in the neutralisation of many terrorists, while others fled with severe gunshot wound.

