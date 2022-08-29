Dethroned Zamfara Emir dies in Egypt

The dethroned Emir of Zurmi in Zamfara state, Abubakar Atiku has died during a brief illness in an hospital in Egypt.

He died on Friday.

He was flown out of the country few days after family members noticed his health condition was deteriorating and needed urgent medical attention.

Sources told TVC News that his remains will arrive soon for burial in his hometown, Zurmi where he was emir until he was deposed for allegedly conniving with bandits.

State government is yet to react to the death of the deposed emir as at the time of filing this report.

Zurmi Emirate has continued to bear the brunt of armed Bandits attack which has forced many locals to abandon their ancesstoral homes and farmlands for safer communities.