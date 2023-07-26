A member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the North-west National Vice Chairman of the party, Comrade Salihu Lukman, has resigned his position from the party.

In a resignation letter signed Wednesday, July 26, 2033,Salihu Lukman, said he will remain a member of the party with the hope that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will continue to tow the path of Justice.

The letter appreciated the APC leaders in Kaduna, especially former governor Nasir El-Rufai and others.