The leadership of All Progressives Congress in Rumde ward in Yola North local government of Adamawa state has lifted six months suspension earlier slammed on its Northeast National Vice Chairman, Comrade Mustapha Salihu for allegedly involved in Anti-Party activities.

The party’s ward exco at a press conference in Yola, said their action followed their findings after investigation that absolved him of any anti-party activity.

They however passed a vote-of-confidence on him, urging the party faithful to stop peddling unconfirmed report that may work against the interest of the party

The party’s Ward Chairman, Abdulkadir Abdullahi insisted that the internal feud that resulted to suspension of the party chieftain was caused by divergent interest by some stakeholders.

The party had suspended Comrade Mustapha Salihu, the party’s National Vice Chairman (North-East), for six months for alleged anti-party activities.