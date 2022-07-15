Gov Ayade wins Cross River Northern Senatorial Election

The Cross River State governor, Professor Ben Ayade, has emerged candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC for Cross River North Senatorial District.

He was elected at a primary by-election conducted at Ogoja local government headquarters where he emerged unopposed.

Advertisement

The by-election was necessitated by the voluntary withdrawal of Hon. Martin Orim who had won the ticket in the initial exercise held on 28h of May, 2022.

The Chairperson of the APC Primary Election Committee for Cross River North, Barrister Sameera Tabo, declared the governor winner with 252 votes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The total number of votes cast was 255 while three votes were invalidated.

According to Sameera, following Orim’s withdrawal, the senatorial by- primary election was to ensure that the party fielded a candidate for Northern Cross River under the provisions of the Electoral Act.

Advertisement

In his acceptance speech, Ayade expressed gratitude to the delegates for electing him.

The governor said he was well equipped for the senate and would bring his wealth of experience to bear in the upper legislative chamber if elected.

Advertisement