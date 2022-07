The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has unveiled former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima as his running mate.

Tinubu made the announcement in Daura on Sunday after paying Sallah homage to president Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Shettima who is a serving Senator, was the Director General of the Tinubu APC Presidential Primary election Campaign Organisation.

