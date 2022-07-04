Group makes case for Gov. El-Rufai as APC Presidential running mate

A group in Kaduna state known as Tinubu Support Organization (TSO) are appealing to The All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential flag bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to adopt the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai as his running mate ahead of the 2023 Presidential election.

They say Nasir El-rufai has been a progressive governor whose record of outstanding performance in politics and governance at both federal and state levels make him the best candidate for the position.

Director-General, TSO, Aminu Suleiman also explained that the group arrived at the decision after due consultations with critical stakeholders from the northwest region.

They also revealed that Governor Nasir El-rufai resisted pressure to be dragged into the presidential race.

According to them, “The Tinubu Support Organisation is working tirelessly for the election of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next President of Nigeria. TSO believes that the choice of running mate is a critical success factor for the victory of Asiwaju.

“We are glad that the APC has many outstanding individuals among its leaders. But having assessed all the options, it is the view of TSO that the APC’s candidate for VP should be chosen from the North-West, the single largest voting bloc in Nigeria.

“It is our view that the person that can best compliment Asiwaju as VP is Malam Nasir El-Rufai The Executive Governor of Kaduna State and we recommend that he should be chosen as the running mate.

“El-Rufai is a very experienced person. He has held office at the federal level and at the state level, and he has done well in every office. He has always stood for progressive policies. He is not afraid of difficult decisions. This is a man that is running a state government with appointees from all over Nigeria.

“His capacity is not in doubt. His personal ability is outstanding. He is firm. He is courageous. He is principled. We know that he resisted every pressure to be dragged into the presidential race. We appreciate him and his colleagues, the APC governors from the north, for sticking to the view that gentlemen should respect agreements.

“El-Rufai is a leader whose talents and energy should be brought back to the federal level. We appeal to all our leaders in the APC to support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to choose El-Rufai as his running mate.”

