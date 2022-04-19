Fire guts former Ondo Speaker’s residence

An early morning fire has razed part of the building in the residence of former speaker of the Ondo state house of assembly, Taofeek Abdulsalam at Ijapo area of Akure.

The incident which occurred around 6.am affected the boys quarters part of the building.

It was gathered that the fire incident was caused when a generating set at the boys quarters caught fire.

Many electrical appliances were affected in the building.



Residents of the area came out to assist in putting the fire out.

The state commissioner for works, Raimi Aminu also directed officials of the state fire service to the scene.

The people thanked the people of the area for coming to his rescue