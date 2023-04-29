A building apartment within the courtyard of the Palace Of the Ooni of Ife has been gutted by fire.

The incident which occured in the late hours of Wednesday was said to have been triggered by power surge which exploded through electrical appliances in the affected apartment.

According to findings, the inferno did not spread beyond the affected building located at a section of the palace premises as it was swiftly put out through the combined efforts of the Government Fire Service, OAU Fire Service and the Palace Emergency Control Unit.

In a statement by the Director, Media and Public Affairs of the Ooni of Ife, Moses Olafare, no injury or casualty was recorded while there was no loss of cultural items.