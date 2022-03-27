2024 NUGA Games: UNIJOS VC assures safety of lives, properties

The University of Jos in Plateau State has been awarded the hosting rights for the Nigeria University Games in 2024.

The University of Jos, Plateau State have been awarded the hosting rights of the 2024 edition of the Nigeria University Games.

Professor Tanko Ishaya, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Jos, expressed his delight at the university being chosen as the school of choice, vowing to provide state-of-the-art facilities that athletes and officials would be proud of, as well as ensuring that everyone’s safety is a priority.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, the 27th edition of the Games, scheduled for 2024, would be remembered for a long time.

The Vice-Chancellor stated that the Plateau State administration is working around the clock to secure the safety of athletes and officials.

“UNIJOS is NUGA-safe, and we shall hold the best NUGA Games by the grace of God.” We are also concerned about security, therefore we will ensure that the town is covered throughout that time in order to ensure the safety of people and property.”

“We have been longing and looking forward to this opportunity and we thank God that all the members and people that have made it possible for us to get the hosting right.

“We are delighted that we bided for the Games and won. We’re grateful to the Chairman of the University of Jos, governing council Professor Attahiru Jega for backing us. Plans are already on ground for facilities and infrastructures which will gladden the hearts of athletes and officiating officials as well as NUGA officials.” He added.