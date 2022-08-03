Boxing to debut as Medal Sport at NUGA Games in 2024

The Nigeria university Games Association (NUGA) and the Nigeria boxing federation have announced boxing as the 18th scoring sport at the 2024 NUGA games in Jos Plateau State.

While unveiling the partnership in Abuja, the partners urged the minister of sports to back a policy that will make it mandatory for Nigerian university students to be considered for selection for the Olympic Games , commonwealth games and the all Africa games.

The Nigeria University games is designed to host an interuniversity sports competitions and has 36 universities as members.

The events usually featured include football, athletics, badminton, hockey and swimming but boxing has been conspicuously missing year in year out.

As the organisers prepare for the 2024 edition of the games, it is partnering the Nigerian boxing federation to feature Boxing in the next edition as the 18th scoring sport.

NUGA President Emeka Ogbu described the collaboration with NBF as a worthwhile idea since it will allow students to channel their energy into boxing, combat anti-social behavior, and provide female students with self-defense training.

According to Ogbu, “sports are also a team-builder inside campuses by fostering friendships and giving our students and society a stage to provide the kids the opportunity to demonstrate their talent.”

According to the organisers, the inclusion became necessary due to the interest shown by students interest in boxing as demonstrated in the just concluded NUGA games held at the university of Lagos.

They seek for partnership to help boxing compete like every other sport in the country.

The university of Jos is billed to host the 2024 Edition of the Nigeria university Games.