The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has expressed shock at the sudden death of the Founder/Chairman, DAAR Communications, a media mogul, great businessman and philanthropist, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, whose death occurred and was announced today May 29, 2023, by the family.

The IGP described his death as a monumental loss to Nigeria, the media community, and the African continent at large.

The IGP, therefore, prays for the repose of his soul and God’s guidance on the family members, staff of DAAR Communications, and friends of the great philanthropist.