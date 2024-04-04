The Ondo state house of assembly has ratified the nomination of 12 commissioners for the state executive council.

Those confirmed were : Segun Ayerin, Olaolu Akindolire, Hamidu Takuro, Banji Ajaka, Boye Ologbese, Sunday Akinwalere, Lola Fagbemi, Saka Ogunleye, Rasheed Badmus, Olayato Aribo, Adewale Akinlosotu, and Gbenga Olaniyi.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa had last week forwarded to the House the names of new Commissioner-nominees for confirmation.

Presenting the report, the chairman house committee on selection and deputy speaker Abayomi Akinruntan said the nominees were found to be capable and mentally fit to perform the task ahead.

In his address, the speaker , Olamide Oladiji said the task of building ondo state was enormous hence all commissioners must be ready to put in their best .

Responding on behalf of the commissioner designates , Lola Fagbemi thanked the state governor for the trust reposed in them and promised to give their best .

The House of Assembly had in February screened and confirmed six Commissioner- nominees sent by the Governor Aiyedatiwa.

Meanwhile, the lawmakers have proceeded on 5weeks recess to enable them partake in political activities ahead of the party primaries to resume on May 9th , 2024.