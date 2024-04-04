The Nigerian Army has asked Nigerians to be patient with the ongoing investigation into the killing of the 17 of its personnel in Okuama Community.

It says some arms have been recovered as the search for the perpertrators continue.

The Chief Civil-Military Affairs, Major General Nosakhare Ugbo stated this at the first quarter media Nigerian Army Civil-Military cooperation media chat in Asaba

The Nigerian Army says this media chat is to build a better relationship with members of the fourth estate of the realm towards achieving better perception of its operations.

At this press conference, the Chief of Army staff is represented by the General Officer Commanding 6-division.

Guest speakers emphasized importance enhancing the partnership between the media and military for national security.

Discussion then took centre stage as some senior defence correspondents proffer solution to frosty relations between media and military.

Then to the issue that dominated media for some time now, the Killing of 17 Nigerian Army Personnel.

Analysts say the suggestions at this meeting if implemented will definitely foster a robust healthy partnership with members of Press and the Military.