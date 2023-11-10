The Speaker, House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, says his leadership is strongly committed to a partnership with President Bola Tinubu towards the successful implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said this at the official unveiling of the 8-point Legislative Agenda of the 10th House, witnessed by dignitaries within and outside Nigeria.

In the last few years, every dispensation of the parliament formulates its own Legislative agenda that will drive its course for four years.

This agenda assists the parliament to stay focused and serve as a guide as it responds to evolving national and international challenges.

Just Last week, the House considered and passed its 8 point agenda, after months of painstaking legislative exercise.

It is now time to formally make the document public.

It is Titled ‘ The People’s House’,

The Speaker says the policy document was rooted in the fundamental belief that the primary role of legislators is to serve the interest of constituents

President Bola Tinubu, was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, and he expressed his administration’s commitment to impact the lives of the people

For the President of the Senate, the most important task at hand will be to work closely with the Executive to proffer long lasting solutions to set the nation on a sure path of development.

The Eight priority areas in the Legislative Agenda are;

Strengthening good governance

Improving national security

Law Reform

Insecurity

Economic growht and development

Influencing/Redirecting Nigeria’s foreign policy

Climate change and environmental sustainability