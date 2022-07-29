NILDS trains fifty lawyers on legislative drafting in six months

Selected Lawyers in Abuja have undergone a three- month intensive legislative drafting course organised by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, NILDS

According to the Director General of the institute,Abubakar Sulaiman who organised the program for selected lawyers in Abuja, stated that an independent, competent, and financially self-sufficient legislature is required for effective lawmaking and oversight of the other arms of government.

In the last six months, the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies has trained fifty lawyers in Legislative drafting.

Nigeria is moving to redress the dearth of legislative drafters as a way to further strengthen the nation’s democracy.

Another batch of trainees is graduating after three months of intensive training.

The Institute says it is working on expanding the scope of the internship to State Houses of Assembly

Some of the graduands were full of gratitude for the exposure given them.

The Institute also had a capacity building workshop for State Houses of Assembly Clerks and Legislative aides.

NILDS Director General, Sulaiman Abubakar, said an impactful law as well as functional and professional parliament are critical to nation building.

He added that he was confident that the new set of lawyers trained will utilse the knowledge gained to improve their peformance in whatever positions they find themselves in.

“Those who want to learn more about legislative drafting should consider enrolling in the Institute’s master’s program”.

The institute is confident its efforts at strengthening the nation’s democracy is on course as it seeks the support of all towards the sustenance of a dynamic and effective legislature in Nigeria.