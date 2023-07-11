The Borno state governor Babagana Zulum says his administration has put all measures in place to improve the girl child education in the state to better their future.

He stated this when Founder of Malala Fund and Girls’ Education Activist Malala Yousafzai alongside UN delegation paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House Maiduguri.

The aim of the visit is to appreciate the governor’s commitment in uplifting the standard of living of the girl child in the state.

To mark the tenth anniversary of her UN speech and her 26th birthday, Malala Yosuf urged governments and humanitarian organizations to prioritize the girl child education so as to secure their future.