Yobe state is amongst states with the lowest percentage of enrollment of students in basic education across the country.

But the story might change soon as the state government in partnership with UNCEF has flagged-off an Enrollment campaign in Damaturu.

The recent data shows that Yobe State has only a 7.23 percent literacy rate, the lowest in the country.

Bauchi, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Yobe and eight other states house most of Nigeria’s out-of-school children.

This explains why the Yobe state universal Basic Education Board is collaborating with UNICEF to launch an enrollment drive across the seventeen local councils of the state.

The state Executive Chairman of the state Universal Basic Education Board, Professor Musa Alebe says the campaign will be taken to rural communities to boost enrollment through the support of traditional, religious and other stakeholders.

During the programme’s flag off, students were given instructional materials to aid their learning and encourage them to go to school.

It is expected that after the enrollment drive, the number of out of school children would drastically reduce in the state.

