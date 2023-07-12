The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured Nigerians that it will review its past performance in the last General Election and work towards achieving better outcomes in subsequent elections.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Oyo state Rahman Tella gave the assurance while speaking in Ibadan at a post review election forum organised for both INEC staff and ad-hoc staff who participated in the last general election.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner said the review would look into areas where things went wrong during the 2023 general election, make some amendment, such that the main objective of the commission would be achieved as a guide in other elections.

He urged the participants to give the review with all the seriousness it deserves, as it will allow the commission to make an informed assessment ahead of the coming 2027 general election.