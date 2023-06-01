The House of Representatives has called on President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency on drug abuse in the country.

It also makes a case for increased funding of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency directly from the Presidency.

Benue legislator, Francis Agbo, in a motion of urgent national importance, drew the attention of his colleagues to the operations of the NDLEA and the challenges in combating trafficking and consumption of hard drugs in the country.

The legislators expressed concerns over the equipment and weapons provided for NDLEA operatives.

Meanwhile, the Ninth House will wind down its activities next week with a valedictory session on Tuesday.