Trades between Nigeria and Indonesia has exceeded expectation and is set to hit 4.7 billion dollars compared to the projected 4 billion dollars.

The president of the Nigerian-Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NICCI) Mr Ishmael Balogun made this known during a two-day exhibition and Conference in Lagos.

The president who expressed his concerns over the trade balances between Nigeria and Indonesia which stands at 2.8 billion dollars wants industry players to create awareness and explore opportunities between both Nations and Global Villages across various sectors of the economy

Advertisement

According to the NICCI, the chamber is committed to partnering with several countries to create opportunities for Nigerian businesses and drive economic growth.