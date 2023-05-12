The FCT Emergency Management Agency has closed the slick STRIP of road between Games village to the Galadimawa junction Airport Road in Abuja to motorists with the onset of rains in the city.

This its says is in effort to forestall a recurrence of lives and properties lost in the area during the rainy season.

Galadimawa is a developing district in Abuja phase three. It is always affected by flood year in year out.

In 2017 a heavy flood in this Area swept away a director of Finance of FCT high Court on his way to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Since then the FCT emergency management Agency have taken precautionary measures to avoid a reoccurrence of this tragedy.

This year, as the rains set in, it is barricading the entrance and exit of this road, due to its history of accidents during floods.

The Agency reveals that it is working on finding a permanent solution to the issue of flooding in the Area as soon as construction is over.

Measures are also being taken to mitigate disasters in flood prone areas like Apo Dutse , dogo gaza, Damagaza behind gudu market.