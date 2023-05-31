In an effort to address the prevailing security concerns in Kaduna State, Governor Uba Sani, met with heads of various security agencies on Wednesday.

The governor received briefings on the existing security challenges, including the looming threats of fuel shortage and the prolonged power shortage in Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

The meeting with the security authorities is part of his proactive approach to tackling the security concerns in the state.

The governor expressed his unwavering commitment to providing robust logistic support to the security agencies.

The heads of the security agencies, in turn, assured the newly inaugurated governor of their utmost dedication to restoring peace in the state, particularly in the eight frontline local government areas that have been most affected by the security crisis.