In commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day, Governor Umar Bago of Niger State has given his approval for the payment of fines, resulting in the release of eighty inmates from various Correctional Centres across the state.

According to a statement released by the Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Usman, the Governor’s decision to pay the fines aligns with the power of Prerogative of Mercy, as guaranteed under the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In his statement, Usman also urged the released inmates to utilize their newfound freedom wisely. He appealed to them to engage in productive activities and avoid any behavior that could potentially lead them back to the correctional facilities.