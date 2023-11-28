About 50 inmates at the Olokuta Correctional Facility in Akure, Ondo State capital, have regained their freedom.

This came after the Federal Government paid the fines incurred by the inmates, in line with the renewed hope agenda of the current administration to decongest correctional centres across the country.

They have been inmates at the correctional facility, due to their inability to pay fines levelled against them by the court.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo said the exercise is in fulfilment of the Federal Government’s resolve to decongest correctional facilities across the country.

Represented by Olatunji Odewumi, the Minister said 4,000 inmates from correctional facilities nationwide have been freed.

The inmates were given ten thousand naira each for transportation to their destinations.