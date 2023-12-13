The Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu says the state is ready to host the tourism world at this year’s Carnival Calabar International Festival.

He made the statement during the last carnival dry run in Calabar, where he explained that the State has concluded preparations for the 2023 edition of the carnival.

The Governor ppinted out that tourists to the State will experience Africa’s biggest street party, and enjoy the hospitality of Calabar.

He also averred that the theme of this year’s carnival, “Season of Sweetness,” vividly captures all other themes of the celebration from inception.