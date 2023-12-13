University administrators need to fashion out ways to generate more revenue in running their institutions rather than expecting relying solely on Government for support.

Delivering a Convocation lecture of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, an alumnus of the Institution, Professor Adebayo Williams says the era of relying solely on Government for funding is gone.

It’s the 47th convocation lecture of the University and the grand finale of this year’s convocation ceremony.

Speaking on the topic, Re-imagining and Repositioning University System in Nigeria, the guest speaker, Professor Adebayo Williams is of the opinion that education must be made attractive to students.

He wants University administrators to think out of the box in sustaining their institutions.

The President represented by the Minister of State for Education says his administration places premium on education with a promise not to allow anything to truncate the system.

The Etsu Nupe of Bide, Dr. Yahaya Abubakar said the future of any nation depends on its human resources, hence, the need for knowledge, skills and capacity of its people for sustainable growth and development.

A total of 7,512 first and post graduate degrees were awarded.