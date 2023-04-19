Magistrate Bambo Oduoke of the Samuel Ilori court, sitting in Ogba, Lagos has ordered the remand of an alleged false emergency caller, Uzuokwu Solomon, at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Kirikiri.

this was after the Lagos State government arraigned the 18 year old who allegedly made a false emergency call to the state fire service on April 14, 2023, from Harmony Estate, Langbasa, Ajah.

According to the agency, his action within the estate led to the activation of emergency processes and the eventual dispatch of the fire trucks from Lekki Phase II Fire Service Station.

The Fire Service said that on arrival, it was discovered that there was no fire incident in the estate. It added that because of the frequency of such calls in the past, the estate security helped in the investigation which led to the arrest of the notorious false caller.

He was arraigned under section 33 of the Lagos State Fire service law and control Centre law 2013, which prescribes the punishment of a fine and a three-month jail term.

The 18 year old pleaded guilty to the offence.

The special adviser to the governor on special duties and intergovernmental relations, Mobolaji Ogunlende, says this will serve as a stern warning and deterrent to others who make prank calls to emergency toll free lines.

The Magistrate ordered Uzuokwu Solomon to be remanded and adjourned to Thursday, April 27, 2023 to enable him present a Lawyer.

The Office of the Public Defender in Lagos State, also promised to provide a lawyer in his defence at the adjourned date.