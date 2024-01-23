Eight lawmakers duly recognized as members of the Plateau State House of Assembly hold the first plenary for this year, though outside the state assembly complex.

The 16 sacked PDP state lawmakers made real their threat to resume official duty despite the court order against them.

They came with their supporters but were prevented from accessing the building until the session was over.

The sacked law makers at a briefing on Tuesday told journalists that the supreme court judgment that confirmed Governor Caleb Mufwang as the duly elected governor of Plateau State also affirms their election and cancels the verdict of the court of appeal.

The eight lawmakers recognized in the state came early to resume official duty, for the first time after their recess in November last year.

The plenary lasted for a few minutes at the old government house, not the assembly complex.

Advertisement

The speaker then addressed journalists on the latest developments.

The 16 sacked lawmakers then arrived the area with their supporters.

The supporters of the 16 lawmakers were not happy with the decision of security operatives to prevent access to the building.

The leader of the group also briefed journalists on their next line of action.