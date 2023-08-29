The Plateau State Government has called on the inspector general of Police to withdraw the recent order he issued given the sacked APC Council Chairmen the Right to resume official duties Monday the 28th August.

The attorney general of the State briefed journalists on the development shortly after an emergency security meeting with heads of security operatives in the state on the order of the IGP.

There has been a power tussle between the Sacked elected APC Chairmen and the state government following the suspension and eventual sacking of the elected local government Chairmen for alleged gross misconduct and misappropriation of funds by the State Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

Care taker committee Chairmen were appointed by the State government and have been in charge of the Council areas since June of this year.

The two parties involved have taken the matter to the court of law, seeking for redress.

Each of them had claimed the courts placed an injunction restraining the other party.

The Inspector general of Police Kayode Egbetokun after initial ordering the unsealing of the council secretariats for workers to gain access, on Saturday again ordered the Sacked APC council Chairmen to resume official duties on Monday the 28th of August.

The State Government is not happy with the order from the IGP.

They claim that from intelligence yhey have gatherrd, that some hoodlums are planning to invade the council secretariats to unleash mayhem on staff and disrupt the relative peace enjoyed in the state.

They want the inspector general of Police to handle the matter with care in order to avoid taking action that could ignite crisis in the state

The leadership of the Local government employees in the state has announced they are embarking on a strike action for the safety of their members following the latest development.

The action they say is effective from Monday 28th of August till the matter is resolved.

The authorities need to act swiftly on this situation to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

