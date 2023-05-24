The United States House of Representatives voted 221-203 on Tuesday, primarily along party lines, to repeal an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rule aimed at reducing smog- and soot-forming emissions from heavy trucks.

The bill passed the United States Senate in April with the support of Republicans and West Virginia’s centrist Democratic Senator Joe Manchin.

The president will veto it, according to the White House.

According to the EPA, the rule, which was finalized in December, includes criteria that are more than 80% stronger than the previous ones and is the first change to heavy-duty truck nitrogen oxide emissions standards in more than 20 years.

Nitrogen oxide, produced from burning fuel, interacts with other pollutants in the atmosphere to create ozone and particulate matter. It contributes to breathing and heart problems and disproportionately impacts people who live near truck routes.

The EPA estimated the tougher rule would prevent up to 2,900 premature deaths and 6,700 hospital admissions between 2027 and 2045.

Only four Democrats sided with Republicans to rescind the rule. One Republican voted with Democrats in favor of maintaining it.

Republicans argued the rule will imperil supply chains and force costly upgrades on trucks that could contribute to rising prices. They also criticized the rule as an effort by the Biden administration to manipulate the market to push clean energy priorities.

Democrats defended the EPA’s rule as a necessary public health measure that will improve the lives of people in low-income communities who are most likely to reside along busy roadways.