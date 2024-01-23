The Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum says his administration would ensure adequate support to security operatives in the state to achieve lasting peace.

He stated this during an assessment visit to Marte Local Council Area, which is about 90 kilometers away from Maiduguri the state capital.

The relative peace enjoyed in the state is as a result of the effort by the Nigerian army and other security agencies.

The Zulum led administration also prioritizes security of its citizens to fast track its resettlement drive.

The Governor is on an assessment visit to communities destroyed by Boko Haram in the central senatorial district of the state.

Ala, Garade and Kaje communities are now liberated and the governor has ordered an immediate reconstruction of the place to enable people to return.

He then heads straight to meet with military commanders.

At most places visited in Marte, the governor commends efforts of security operatives for the momentum in the fight against terrorism.

The governor’s visit here today is a morale booster to troops of 50 brigade Marte, He assured them of his continous support to the military in their quest of eliminating remnants of Boko Haram Insurgents.