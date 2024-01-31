The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has expressed commitment towards fulfilling the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s vision by prioritising completion of ongoing projects.

Governor Aiyedatiwa spoke while inspecting two road projects in Akure, the state capital.

The inspection came a few weeks after Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa ordered contractors handling road projects across the State to return to sites and ensure their timely completion.

In the company of the governor were top government officials, including the Secretary to the State Government, Tayo Oluwatuyi, the Deputy Chief of Staff, Segun Omojuwa and the Head of Service, Pastor Kayode Ogundele.

The inspection began at the Oda road dualisation project and terminated at the flyover construction site at Onyearugbulem area of Akure.

Governor Aiyedatiwa, who expressed satisfaction with the level of job done, promised that his administration will re-engineer road infrastructure in the State.

He pledged his government’s support for the contractors to ensure timely completion of the projects.

Representative of one of the communities, Bunmi Falodun commended the government’s proactive approach to the execution of the projects.